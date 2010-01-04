Me proclamo Rey. Rey de mi mundo. En mi mundo cualquier cosa que toque podrá convertirse en real. Que necesitamos relojes, toco el anuncio del periódico... que hemos de comer, toco la hamburguesa de la valla publicitaria... que necesitamos colonia, toco el poster de la parada del bus... :-P Las normas las pongo yo, todo será fácil, todos tendremos lo que queramos...
¿Que podría pasar? ¿Y si yo fuese un niño? De entrada, que sólo hubiese materializado el reloj, la hamburguesa y la colonia. Y de salida, tras los primeros días, empezaría a darme cuenta que ser Rey no es fácil. No todos querrían la hamburguesa para comer, ni les gustaría la misma colonia.
En ese momento, como niño me daría cuenta de lo difícil que es reinar... "DONDE VIVEN LOS MONSTRUOS"
