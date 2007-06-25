Ahora si que no se me ha escapado! (para los que leyeron la entrada titulada "Spider...Número 23" un poco más abajo) Ya puede ponerse un pijama rojo o negro y saltar tan algo como quiera... he visto "Spiderman 3"!
Esta vez he buscado otra víctima, para que me acompañase, y no tuve ni que tejer una gran telaraña para poder cazarla, simplemente se ofreció a caer en mis redes. El caso fue que la víctima no tenía un sentido arácnido muy desarrollado y quiso probar fortuna...
El film es largo, últimamente se empeñan en hacer que las películas sobrepasen las 2h30min, y en este caso te das cuenta durante un tramo de la proyección... cosa mala. ¿Intentarán justificar los 6€ de la entrada? ¿Así compramos más palomitas? Yo propongo poner como límite las 2h y reducir el precio... de las entradas y de las palomitas, porque manda coj@# el precio de las palomitas. Vamos, volviendo a la película, no era necesario tanta duración. Esto no quita que haya momentos de mucha acción y de imágenes espectaculares, en ese aspecto creo que han mejorado respecto a sus antecesoras. En cuanto a efectos, son más y mejores. Por ejemplo, recuerdo en la primera película ver a un Spiderman "muñeco-goma" saltando de edificio en edificio y ver como tenía un físico distinto cuando volaba o cuando estaba en tierra firme. En esta última ya no existe el "muñeco-goma". ¡Vale,vale! me diréis que hoy en día no es suficiente poner buenos efectos especiales, y tenéis razón. Retomando el tema de "mi víctima", se sintió engañada por la película en más de una escena... y...y... tenía razón. Solo es excusable porque se trata de la puesta en pantalla de un comic y las acciones de los comics son exageradas y más bien forzadas.
En esta tercera parte, has de tener un buen sentido arácnido e incluso haber leído algún comic, sino puede pasarte como a mi víctima... ahora tiene fobia a las arañas y a mi.
